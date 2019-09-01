Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - ‘That was f****** scary’ - Esteban Chaves on Stage 9 weather conditions

‘That was f****** scary’ - Esteban Chaves on Stage 9 weather conditions
Esteban Chaves was in frank mood after Stage 9 of La Vuelta, telling Matt Stephens that the weather conditions during Stage 9 were ‘f****** scary’ (01:20).

