Cycling > Vuelta a España

The Breakaway - Gilbert joins studio after Deceuninck masterclass in breathless Stage 17

The Breakaway - Gilbert joins studio after Deceuninck masterclass in breathless Stage 17
38 views | 12:00
The Breakaway

29 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Stage winner Philippe Gilbert joins The Breakaway as Sir Bradley Wiggins also makes his return as a pundit alongside Orla Chennaoui and Brian Smith after a seismic Stage 17 at La Vuelta.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
