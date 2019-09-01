The Breakaway – Were Movistar’s team orders justified?

86 views | 12:55

The guys discuss the merits of shorter stages (01:10), the correct pronunciation of Tadej Pogačar’s name (02:10), Matt Stephens heaps praise on Jumbo-Visma, Movistar and Astana (03:20), Sepp Kuss reflects on what turned into a Cyclo-Cross race (04:20), Marc Soler’s unhappiness at team orders are also considered (06:15) and Esteban Chaves gives his frank assessment of Stage 9 (09:10).



Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.



Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.