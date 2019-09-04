Cycling > Vuelta a España

Vuelta a España 2019 video - Mikel Iturria: ‘The best thing that could happen to me’

Iturria: ‘The best thing that could happen to me’
Mikel Iturria (Euskadi–Murias) soloed to the biggest win of his career of Stage 11 at La Vuelta, profiting from an indecisive five-strong chase group behind.

