What you missed, Stage 11

Mikel Iturria (Euskadi–Murias) soloed to the biggest win of his career of Stage 11 at La Vuelta, profiting from an indecisive five-strong chase group behind.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
