Cycling > Vuelta a España

Vuelta a Espana video - Luke Roberts predicts big GC push on Stage 18

Team Sunweb's Roberts predicts big GC push on Stage 18
view | 02:37
Eurosport

Just now

Team Sunweb's Luke Roberts expects the race will open up on Stage 18 after a tiring Stage 17.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Brad’s Hall of Fame
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos