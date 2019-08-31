Watch the stunning finish to Stage 8 in pouring rain

Cycling
Watch the stunning finish to Stage 8 in pouring rain62 views • Just now
Highlights of Stage 7 as four race favourites tear it up on final climb1,618 views • 22 hours ago
Arndt - This is one of the best days of my career, it's unbelievable7 views • Just now
The Breakaway - 'First week of racing has been absolutely brilliant!'1,317 views • 23 hours ago
Emotional Edet stunned to have taken red jersey at the Vuelta9 views • Just now
Sam Bennett: I am not made for this heat136 views • 3 hours ago
Zdenek Stybar: We are hungry to win7 views • 1 hour ago
Juan Antonio Flecha on the lure of Montserrat15 views • 1 hour ago
Tour of Almaty: Danelo Celano snatches win in Kazakhstan20 views • 1 hour ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights of Stage 7 as four race favourites tear it up on final climb
Arndt - This is one of the best days of my career, it's unbelievable
The Breakaway - 'First week of racing has been absolutely brilliant!'
Lendl: I didn’t turn Murray around… I just gave him a nudge
Emotional Edet stunned to have taken red jersey at the Vuelta
Sam Bennett: I am not made for this heat