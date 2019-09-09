Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - Wiggins: Thomas could have won the Tour this year, he’ll be even better next year

Wiggins: Thomas could have won the Tour this year, he’ll be even better next year
11 views | 01:00
The Bradley Wiggins Show

47 minutes agoUpdated 29 minutes ago

Bradley Wiggins is backing Geraint Thomas to emerge as the rider to beat in 2020.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

The Bradley Wiggins Show


View moreMore videos of The Bradley Wiggins Show
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos