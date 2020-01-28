Cycling > Vuelta a San Juan

VIDEO - Gaviria shows sprint form with victory in Stage 2 of Vuelta a San Juan

Gaviria shows sprint form with victory in Stage 2 of Vuelta a San Juan
10 views | 01:41
Eurosport

20 hours agoUpdated 13 minutes ago

Watch the closing moments of Stage 2 of the Vuelta a San Juan
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos