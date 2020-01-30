Cycling > Vuelta a San Juan

Fernando Gaviria claims bunch sprint at Vuelta a San Juan 2020

Fernando Gaviria claims bunch sprint at Vuelta a San Juan 2020
Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) won Stage 4 of the Vuelta a San Juan 2020 as Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) retained his lead in the general classification.
