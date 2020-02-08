Cycling > Vuelta a Valencia

VIDEO - Slow-motion sprint as Tadej Pogacar wins stage on eye-watering final ascent

Slow-motion sprint as Pogacar wins stage on eye-watering final ascent
306 views | 02:24
Eurosport

Yesterday at 16:29Updated 27 minutes ago

The final stages of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana's queen stage.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos