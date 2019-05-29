Wiggins – Ineos are brilliant but are strangling the sport

Cycling VIDEO - Wiggins – Ineos are a brilliant team and I benefitted from that … but they are strangling the sport

Bradley Wiggins, Brian Smith and Orla Chennaoui discuss rumours that Team Ineos (Sky) could sign Giro d'Italia leader Richard Carapaz and what the team's dominance means for the sport as a whole.