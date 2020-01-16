Hosking cruises to sprint success on Stage 1 at Women's Tour Down Under

VIDEO - Women's Tour Down Under 2020: Chloe Hosking cruises to sprint success on Stage 1
See moreSee less
Cycling
Hosking cruises to sprint success on Stage 1 at Women's Tour Down Under6 views • 14 minutes ago
Mathieu van der Poel - 'I am not superman on a bike, there are lots of things I can't do'471 views • 04/01/2020 at 12:27
Van der Poel's greatest win so far... in his own words464 views • 02/01/2020 at 19:34
Eve Muirhead falls over on stones1,451 views • 18/11/2019 at 23:03
Ewan outsprints Trentin to win Shanghai Criterium248 views • 16/11/2019 at 12:25
'Poulidor the unlucky? No, I had a lot of luck' - a great in his own words1,035 views • 15/11/2019 at 17:31
Froome reveals he still needs surgery on hip and elbow injuries1,599 views • 26/10/2019 at 21:10
Chris Froome: The Criterium Saitama allows rivals to mingle262 views • 27/10/2019 at 17:49
Arashiro beats Bernal, Roglic to win Saitama Criterium347 views • 27/10/2019 at 17:27
More videos
Man Utd target prepares his goodbyes ahead of €70m transfer – Euro Papers
Ronnie O’Sullivan: ‘They should have subbed ref after wasp sting!’
Fourcade continues fine run with sprint win in Ruhpolding
Ronnie’s Masterclass: How to improve your cueing (by copying Murphy)
The reason Naomi Osaka loves press conferences
Highlights: Fourcade leads home French one-two