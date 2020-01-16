Cycling

VIDEO - Women's Tour Down Under 2020: Chloe Hosking cruises to sprint success on Stage 1

Hosking cruises to sprint success on Stage 1 at Women's Tour Down Under
6 views | 03:40
Eurosport

16 minutes agoUpdated 14 minutes ago

Chloe Hosking held off her rivals to win the opening stage at the Women's Tour Down Under.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos