VIDEO - Women's Tour Down Under: Spratt takes Stage 2 to move into overall lead
See moreSee less
Cycling
Women's Tour Down Under: Spratt takes Stage 2 to move into overall lead2 views • Just now
Hosking cruises to sprint success on Stage 1 at Women's Tour Down Under90 views • 17 hours ago
Mathieu van der Poel - 'I am not superman on a bike, there are lots of things I can't do'473 views • 04/01/2020 at 12:27
Van der Poel's greatest win so far... in his own words464 views • 02/01/2020 at 19:34
Eve Muirhead falls over on stones1,453 views • 18/11/2019 at 23:03
Ewan outsprints Trentin to win Shanghai Criterium249 views • 16/11/2019 at 12:25
'Poulidor the unlucky? No, I had a lot of luck' - a great in his own words1,036 views • 15/11/2019 at 17:31
Froome reveals he still needs surgery on hip and elbow injuries1,601 views • 26/10/2019 at 21:10
Chris Froome: The Criterium Saitama allows rivals to mingle263 views • 27/10/2019 at 17:49
More videos
Chasing cars have Sainz in their sights ahead of final Dakar stage
Bouchard falls to world No 154 Trevisan in Australian Open qualifying
Did Ali Carter hit the yellow as he claimed or was it a foul?
Ronnie’s Masterclass: How to improve your cueing (by copying Murphy)
AO Stories: Cash heartbreak at the Australian Open
Man Utd target prepares his goodbyes ahead of €70m transfer – Euro Papers