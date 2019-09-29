Cycling

VIDEO - World Championships 2019 - Mads Pedersen: It was 'survive, survive, survive!'

Mads Pedersen: It was 'survive, survive, survive!'
163 views | 01:44
Eurosport

33 minutes agoUpdated 13 minutes ago

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen sprung a surprise to become the youngest World Road Race Champion in three decades.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos