Cycling

VIDEO - World Championships 2019: Shock Mads Pedersen win sparks ecstatic scenes in Denmark camp

Shock Pedersen win sparks ecstatic scenes in Denmark camp
2,099 views | 02:35
Eurosport

43 minutes agoUpdated 25 minutes ago

Mads Pedersen produced a major upset to win a sodden men’s road race at the World Championships for Denmark.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos