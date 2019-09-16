Cycling > World Championships

VIDEO - Bradley Wiggins on 2019 Road World Championships: Ben Swift could get a result in road race

Wiggins on World Champs: Swift could get a result in road race
The Bradley Wiggins Show

16/09/2019 at 13:51Updated Just now

Bradley Wiggins gives his predictions in a preview for the 2019 Road World Championships and believes Ben Swift could perform very strongly.
