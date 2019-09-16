Wiggins on World Champs: Swift could get a result

VIDEO - Bradley Wiggins on 2019 Road World Championships: Ben Swift could get a result
See moreSee less
The Bradley Wiggins Show
Just now
The Bradley Wiggins Show
Wiggins on World Champs: Swift could get a resultview • Just now
Wiggins: Roglic's ski jumping mentality behind cycling success53 views • 1 hour ago
Wiggins: Brailsford single-handedly made Britain a great cycling nation117 views • 3 hours ago
Wiggins hits out at Froome injury conspiracy theorists4,248 views • 3 hours ago
Wiggins: Thomas could have won the Tour this year, he’ll be even better next year204 views • 09/09/2019 at 15:10
Wiggins podcast: Sunweb let Dumoulin down, Jumbo-Visma won’t do the same to Roglic785 views • 09/09/2019 at 12:11
Wiggins: Cavendish 'covering bases' between Olympics and Tour805 views • 03/09/2019 at 09:21
Wiggins: 'Froome can win another Tour de France'628 views • 04/09/2019 at 16:20
Wiggins: 'Roglic still looking like Vuelta champ for me'1,572 views • 02/09/2019 at 10:59
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Wiggins hits out at Froome injury conspiracy theorists
Wiggins: Brailsford single-handedly made Britain a great cycling nation
Wiggins: Roglic's ski jumping mentality behind cycling success
'Lovely moment' - Roglic and Jumbo-Visma celebrate Vuelta win
Highlights of final Vuelta stage as Jakobsen wins in Madrid
The Breakaway - Wiggins, Stephens and Smith reveal Vuelta highlights