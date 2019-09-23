Cycling > World Championships

Cycling video - Bradley Wiggins backs Primoz Roglic for 2019 Road World Championship TT glory

Wiggins backs Roglic for World Championship TT glory
4 views | 07:16
The Bradley Wiggins Show

Just now

Bradley Wiggins predicts that Primoz Roglic could follow up his Vuelta triumph with 2019 Road World Championship time trial glory. Subscribe to The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast!
See moreSee less

The Bradley Wiggins Show


View moreMore videos of The Bradley Wiggins Show
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos