Cycling > World Championships

VIDEO - 'That's heartbreaking!' - Colombia's German Dario Gomez Becerra in tears after being left stranded

'That's heartbreaking!' - Colombian rider in tears after being left stranded
196 views | 02:25
Eurosport

Just now

Colombia's German Dario Gomez Becerra was left in tears after being left stranded on the side of the road following a breakdown at the Road World Championships.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Brad’s Hall of Fame
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos