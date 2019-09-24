Cycling > World Championships

VIDEO - WATCH - Chloe Dygert's sensational ride to take the world title

WATCH - Dygert's sensational ride to take the world title
280 views | 03:41
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 24 minutes ago

Watch Chloe Dygert's brilliant ride to seal the world title.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos