World Championships 2019 video - Highlights as Nils Eekhoff wins men's U23 road race

Highlights: Tactical sprint pays off for Eekhoff as GB's Pidcock falls agonisingly short
A stunning seven-way sprint for gold saw the Netherlands’ Nils Eekhoff emerge as the U23 road race champion at the UCI Road World Championships.
