Highlights: Tactical sprint pays off for Eekhoff as GB's Pidcock falls agonisingly short

World Championships 2019 video - Highlights as Nils Eekhoff wins men's U23 road race
See moreSee less
Cycling
Van der Poel's greatest win so far... in his own words2,531 views • 5 hours ago
The incident which led to Nils Eekhoff's disqualification?9 views • Just now
The thrilling seven-way sprint before Eekhoff's DQ188 views • Just now
Highlights: Tactical sprint pays off for Eekhoff as GB's Pidcock falls agonisingly short98 views • 23 minutes ago
The five biggest tips to improve your cycling – featuring Matt Stephens and Eurosport’s Average Man1,180 views • 3 hours ago
Wiggins and Stephens answer viewer questions about literally anything17 views • 3 hours ago
Eekhoff talks through thrilling final moments before his DQ93 views • Just now
Contador & Wiggins: 'Messi-like' Mathieu van der Poel is crazy and incredible123 views • 5 hours ago
Watch all the crashes from the junior road race45 views • 3 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Van der Poel's greatest win so far... in his own words
The incident which led to Nils Eekhoff's disqualification?
The thrilling seven-way sprint before Eekhoff's DQ
The five biggest tips to improve your cycling – featuring Matt Stephens and Eurosport’s Average Man
Wiggins and Stephens answer viewer questions about literally anything
Eekhoff talks through thrilling final moments before his DQ