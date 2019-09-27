Cycling > World Championships

World Championships 2019 video - Nils Eekhoff wins men's U23 road race

'We can't believe it!' - Eekhoff strikes gold in seven-way sprint
11 views | 02:39
Eurosport

Just now

A stunning seven-way sprint for gold saw the Netherlands’ Nils Eekhoff emerge as the U23 road race champion at the UCI Road World Championships.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos