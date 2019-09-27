Cycling > World Championships

World Championships 2019 video - Samuele Battistella wins U23 road race after Nils Eekhoff DQ

The thrilling seven-way sprint before Eekhoff's DQ
Nils Eekhoff was disqualified after winning a stunning seven-way sprint in the U23 road race - with Samuele Battistella being promoted to champion.
