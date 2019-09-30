Cycling > World Championships

VIDEO - World Championships 2019: Weather causes havoc as Mads Pedersen claims dramatic win

‘A bit cray’ – Weather causes havoc as Mads Pedersen claims dramatic win
Cosmo Catalano, of How The Race Was Won fame, breaks down a thrilling (and wet) men’s elite road race at the World Championships in Yorkshire.
Cycling


