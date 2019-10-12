Cycling video - Annemarie Worst wins Ethias Kruibeke CX in style at Cyclo-cross Championships
Cyclo-Cross
Worst wins Ethias Kruibeke CX in style15 views • Just now
Katerina Nash takes gold in women's elite Cyclo-Cross World Cup in Waterloo38 views • 22/09/2019 at 22:55
Eli Iserbyt wins gold in men's elite race in Waterloo44 views • 22/09/2019 at 23:30
Highlights: Van der Heijden clinches victory ahead of Nagengast in U23 race19 views • 04/02/2019 at 15:21
Highlights: Pidcock takes men's U23 crown173 views • 04/02/2019 at 15:29
Highlights: Britain's Tullett wins men's junior race48 views • 04/02/2019 at 15:33
Van Der Poel: Finally it all came together again!140 views • 03/02/2019 at 19:38
Van der Poel wins Cyclo-Cross world title212 views • 03/02/2019 at 17:50
Cant: I had to be smart to claim the treble109 views • 02/02/2019 at 18:39
