The final moments of Van der Poel's victory in Bredene

Cycling video - The final moments of Mathieu van der Poel's victory in Bredene
See moreSee less
Cyclo-Cross
Watch Van der Poel's nasty crash before taking Cyclo-Cross win in Bredene63 views • Just now
The final moments of Van der Poel's victory in Bredene12 views • 16 minutes ago
Van der Poel wins the Cyclo-Cross once more in Bredene13 views • 17 minutes ago
Highlights: Cant too strong for Briton Kay in Bredene8 views • 9 minutes ago
Van der Poel domination continues as Dutchman wins Superprestige Diegem cyclo-cross121 views • 18 hours ago
Mathieu Van der Poel wins again, this time at DVV Trofee Azencross Loenhout32 views • 28/12/2019 at 01:08
Mathieu van der Poel wins again80 views • 26/12/2019 at 19:14
Classy Brand wins Cyclocross World Cup race in Zolder42 views • 26/12/2019 at 15:22
Huge crash at DVV Trofee Azencross Loenhout takes out nearly half the field33 views • 27/12/2019 at 22:02
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'Arsenal v AC Milan for bargain Ligue 1 rising star' - Euro Papers
Watch Van der Poel's nasty crash before taking Cyclo-Cross win in Bredene
Ronaldo wins Best Player of the Year award in Dubai
Van der Poel wins the Cyclo-Cross once more in Bredene
Haaland's first words after signing for Dortmund
Highlights: Cant too strong for Briton Kay in Bredene