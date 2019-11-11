Cyclo-Cross

VIDEO - Jaarmarktcross 2019 - Lucinda Brand dominates in Niel

Lucinda Brand dominates in Niel
1 hour ago

Lucinda Brand chalked up a first victory for new team Telenet Baloise Lions at Jaarmarktcross.
