Jaarmarktcross 2019 – Mud-caked Mathieu Van der Poel wins again

Mud-caked Van der Poel wins again
19 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Mathieu van der Poel stormed to victory at the Jaarmarktcross in Niel – just 24 hours after winning the European cyclo-cross title.
