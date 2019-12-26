Cyclo-Cross

VIDEO - Lucinda Brand - 'It was a really tough race with so many riders going for the win'

Brand - 'It was a really tough race with so many riders going for the win'
view | 00:47
Eurosport

17 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Lucinda Brand is interviewed after her Cyclocross World Cup win in Zolder.
See moreSee less

Cyclo-Cross


View moreMore videos of Cyclo-Cross
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos