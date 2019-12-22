VIDEO - Mathieu van der Poel wins Namur World Cup
Cyclo-Cross
Van der Poel wins Namur World Cup27 views • Just now
Van der Poel hails 'emotional' win just days after death of grandfather Poulidor726 views • 16/11/2019 at 16:20
Van der Poel hangs on to win World Cup race in Tabor1,012 views • 16/11/2019 at 16:02
Mud-caked Van der Poel wins again638 views • 11/11/2019 at 16:53
Dominant Van der Poel seals European title869 views • 10/11/2019 at 16:38
Van der Poel ready for massive 2020173 views • 10/11/2019 at 16:59
'Total Dutch dominance!' - Kastelijn takes European title281 views • 10/11/2019 at 15:33
Lucinda Brand dominates in Niel55 views • 11/11/2019 at 16:59
Worst wins Ethias Kruibeke CX in style228 views • 12/10/2019 at 15:11
