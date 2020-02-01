Alvarado holds off Dutch compatriots for sensational win

VIDEO - UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships 2020: Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado takes sensational win
See moreSee less
Cyclo-Cross
Alvarado holds off Dutch compatriots for sensational win29 views • 2 minutes ago
Alvarado: 'I’m very tired… it’s indescribable!'20 views • Just now
Watch Van der Poel's nasty crash before taking Cyclo-Cross win in Bredene1,409 views • 30/12/2019 at 17:02
The final moments of Van der Poel's victory in Bredene151 views • 30/12/2019 at 16:35
Van der Poel wins the Cyclo-Cross once more in Bredene130 views • 30/12/2019 at 16:34
Highlights: Cant too strong for Briton Kay in Bredene72 views • 30/12/2019 at 16:43
Van der Poel domination continues as Dutchman wins Superprestige Diegem cyclo-cross166 views • 29/12/2019 at 22:26
Mathieu Van der Poel wins again, this time at DVV Trofee Azencross Loenhout38 views • 28/12/2019 at 01:08
Mathieu van der Poel wins again85 views • 26/12/2019 at 19:14
More videos
Watch: The moment Kenin won the Australian Open
‘What a shot!’ – Kenin defends break point by the closest of margins
Thiem ousts Zverev to reach Australian Open final
‘Unbelievable! Point of the match!’ – Zverev comes out on top in exceptional exchange
Krejcikova, Mektic beat Mattek-Sands, Murray to win mixed doubles title
Wilander: Watch out for Sofia Kenin