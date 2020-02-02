VIDEO - Watch the Junior Cycling finish at Dubendorf
See moreSee less
Cyclo-Cross
Alvarado holds off Dutch compatriots for sensational win182 views • 17 hours ago
Alvarado: 'I’m very tired… it’s indescribable!'117 views • 17 hours ago
Dubendorf Junior victor Thibau Nys speaks after win4 views • 20 minutes ago
Watch the Junior Cycling finish at Dubendorf1 view • 23 minutes ago
Watch Van der Poel's nasty crash before taking Cyclo-Cross win in Bredene1,414 views • 30/12/2019 at 17:02
The final moments of Van der Poel's victory in Bredene154 views • 30/12/2019 at 16:35
Van der Poel wins the Cyclo-Cross once more in Bredene131 views • 30/12/2019 at 16:34
Highlights: Cant too strong for Briton Kay in Bredene74 views • 30/12/2019 at 16:43
Van der Poel domination continues as Dutchman wins Superprestige Diegem cyclo-cross166 views • 29/12/2019 at 22:26
More videos
‘No one beats Djokovic in a rally like that’ – Thiem wins outrageous point against Djokovic
‘Crowd love a hot-dog!’ – Thiem wins point despite Djokovic brilliance
Exclusive footage as 'speechless and proud' Kenin arrives at Eurosport studio
Legend's Masterclass: Wilander and Becker break down how the Australian Open final will be won
‘Fantastic! Unbelievable pick-up! – Thiem digs in to hold serve
Djokovic upset with crowd behaviour