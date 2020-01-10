Darts > 2020 BDO World Championship

VIDEO - BDO World Championship - The moment Mikuru Suzuki booked dream final with Lisa Ashton

The moment Suzuki booked dream final with Ashton
Four-time winner Lisa Ashton will face defending champion – and the woman who beat her in the first round last year - Mikuru Suzuki in Saturday evening’s final.
