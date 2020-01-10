VIDEO - Ignore the critics, BDO Darts World Championship still puts on a show
Darts
Ignore the critics, BDO Darts World Championship still puts on a show
The ultimate match that put darts back on the map258 views • 06/01/2020 at 13:25
Simon Stainton makes the maximum... much to the delight of the BDO crowd197 views • 05/01/2020 at 00:43
O'Shea celebrates big after 147 checkout1,032 views • 26/10/2019 at 23:29
Lisa Ashton beats Anastasia Dobromyslova to pick up the women's crown235 views • 02/09/2019 at 16:32
Williams beats Veenstrato claim 2019 BDO World Trophy368 views • 02/09/2019 at 16:34
Mikuru Suzuki: Japan's new darts superstar5,864 views • 13/01/2019 at 00:04
The moment Suzuki sealed BDO title in style and celebrated with 'Baby Shark' dance2,198 views • 12/01/2019 at 22:29
Durrant seals brilliant third successive BDO title86 views • 14/01/2019 at 00:13
