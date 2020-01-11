VIDEO - 'Why oh why would you do that??' - Warren punished for big gaffe
See moreSee less
Darts
Ignore the critics, BDO Darts World Championship still puts on a show266 views • 18 hours ago
'Look at the celebrations!' - Wild scenes as Warren makes BDO final24 views • 14 minutes ago
'Why oh why would you do that??' - Warren punished for big gaffe55 views • 19 minutes ago
The moment Suzuki booked dream final with Ashton158 views • 19 hours ago
Ignore the critics, BDO Darts World Championship still puts on a show174 views • 18 hours ago
The ultimate match that put darts back on the map270 views • 06/01/2020 at 13:25
Simon Stainton makes the maximum... much to the delight of the BDO crowd203 views • 05/01/2020 at 00:43
O'Shea celebrates big after 147 checkout1,034 views • 26/10/2019 at 23:29
Lisa Ashton beats Anastasia Dobromyslova to pick up the women's crown240 views • 02/09/2019 at 16:32
More videos
Barca meet with Xavi as they close in on 'their Zidane' - Euro Papers
'Oh no!' - Heartbreak for Luca De Aliprandini as leader falls on second run
Ignore the critics, BDO Darts World Championship still puts on a show
'It looked nasty' - Arteta on Aubameyang's red-card challenge
'Fans have got to believe me' - Solskjaer reacts to fan taunts
Corinne Suter storms to downhill success