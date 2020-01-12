Darts

Mikuru Sukuzi: I can't believe I've retained the title

Sukuzi: I can't believe I've retained the title
Mikuru Suzuki spoke to Eurosport after beating Lisa Ashton in the final of the BDO World Championship.
