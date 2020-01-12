Darts

Darts video - Wayne Warren wins BDO World Darts Championship

'And he gets tops for the title!' - Warren wins dramatic final
Wayne Warren has become the oldest darts world champion, defeating fellow Welshman Jim Williams 7-4 to take home the BDO title at the age of 57.
