Darts

VIDEO - Lisa Ashton beats Anastasia Dobromyslova to pick up the women's crown

Lisa Ashton beats Anastasia Dobromyslova to pick up the women's crown
1 view | 02:39
Eurosport

16 hours agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Darts


View moreMore videos of Darts
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos