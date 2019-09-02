VIDEO - Lisa Ashton beats Anastasia Dobromyslova to pick up the women's crown
Darts
Lisa Ashton beats Anastasia Dobromyslova to pick up the women's crown1 view • Just now
Williams beats Veenstrato claim 2019 BDO World Trophy4 views • Just now
Mikuru Suzuki: Japan's new darts superstar5,502 views • 13/01/2019 at 00:04
The moment Suzuki sealed BDO title in style and celebrated with 'Baby Shark' dance2,115 views • 12/01/2019 at 22:29
Durrant seals brilliant third successive BDO title80 views • 14/01/2019 at 00:13
Glen Durrant praises Eric Bristow after emulating feat of three straight BDO world titles137 views • 14/01/2019 at 00:14
Mikuru Suzuki lifts the BDO trophy after flawless Lakeside performance227 views • 12/01/2019 at 22:17
Watch - Scott Waites arrows into the BDO final at Lakeside284 views • 12/01/2019 at 22:34
Durrant sets up Lakeside final with Scotty 2 Hotty622 views • 12/01/2019 at 23:55
