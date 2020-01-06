Darts

VIDEO - The ultimate match that put darts back on the map

The ultimate match that put darts back on the map
13 views | 02:06
Eurosport

16 minutes agoUpdated Just now

John Gwynne looks back to the 1978 Championship final - a match that he says changed the face of BDO darts.
See moreSee less

Darts


View moreMore videos of Darts
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos