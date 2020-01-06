VIDEO - The ultimate match that put darts back on the map
See moreSee less
Darts
The ultimate match that put darts back on the map13 views • Just now
Simon Stainton makes the maximum... much to the delight of the BDO crowd130 views • Yesterday at 00:43
O'Shea celebrates big after 147 checkout1,006 views • 26/10/2019 at 23:29
Lisa Ashton beats Anastasia Dobromyslova to pick up the women's crown221 views • 02/09/2019 at 16:32
Williams beats Veenstrato claim 2019 BDO World Trophy353 views • 02/09/2019 at 16:34
Mikuru Suzuki: Japan's new darts superstar5,846 views • 13/01/2019 at 00:04
The moment Suzuki sealed BDO title in style and celebrated with 'Baby Shark' dance2,188 views • 12/01/2019 at 22:29
Durrant seals brilliant third successive BDO title86 views • 14/01/2019 at 00:13
Glen Durrant praises Eric Bristow after emulating feat of three straight BDO world titles146 views • 14/01/2019 at 00:14
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Arsenal close in on emergency big-name signing- Euro Papers
Real Madrid name the date for latest Brazilian wonderkid arrival - Euro Papers
WATCH - Lindvik secures second victory in a row
Johaug seals Tour de Ski title
Jurgen Klopp loved 'every second' of youthful Liverpool's FA Cup win over Everton
Guardiola wary of United's pace ahead of League Cup clash