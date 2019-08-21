Entertainment

VIDEO - Goalkeeper blunder sees Sporting U17s score inside 15 seconds without touching the ball

Goalkeeper blunder sees Sporting U17s score inside 15 seconds without touching the ball
132 views | 00:27
SNTV

46 minutes agoUpdated Just now

A goalkeeper blunder saw Sporting U17s score inside 15 seconds without even touching the ball!
See moreSee less

Entertainment


View moreMore videos of Entertainment
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos