VIDEO - Watch: American kayaker takes plunge down 134ft waterfall
See moreSee less
Entertainment
Watch: American kayaker takes plunge down 134ft waterfall2 views • Just now
Stefanny Navarro claims Parkour speed-run gold91 views • 15/09/2019 at 19:47
Goalkeeper blunder sees Sporting U17s score inside 15 seconds without touching the ball1,371 views • 22/08/2019 at 18:01
Red Bull Air Race Highlights136 views • 10/02/2019 at 17:23
Drone Racing: Race 5 Final - Tulove Grede, Croatia111 views • 23/11/2018 at 15:38
Drone Racing is absolutely amazing! Watch the final of the world series at Sneznik Castle1,086 views • 08/11/2018 at 22:20
More videos
Kim Clijsters' comeback match ends in defeat to Garbine Muguruza
Inter move for Man Utd wonderkid gathers pace – Euro Papers
'Amazing' - Watch Murphy close out Welsh Open drubbing
'I'd love to say sorry but I'm not!' - Murphy reacts to quickfire title
Murphy on pre-final prep: 'Star Trek until 3am!'
Porto forward Moussa Marega leaves the pitch after receiving racist abuse