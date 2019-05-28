Equestrian

VIDEO - Longines Global Champions Tour review after five events

Longines Global Champions Tour review after five events
Longines Global Champions Tour

Belgium’s Pieter Devos leads the Longines Global Champions Tour after the first five events in Doha, Mexico City, Miami Beach, Shanghai and Madrid.
Equestrian


