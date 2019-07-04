VIDEO - Longines Global Champions Tour: Three-way tussle at the top
Longines Global Champions Tour
6 hours agoUpdated 6 minutes ago
See moreSee less
Sponsored content
Equestrian
Longines Global Champions Tour: Three-way tussle at the top6 views • 6 minutes ago
Watch Maikel van der Vleuten's run in Monaco20 views • 29/06/2019 at 23:20
Longines Global Champions Tour review after five events117 views • 29/05/2019 at 12:15
Explainer: Qualities of an exceptional show jumping horse731 views • 15/05/2019 at 18:32
Decoder - The intricacies of the thrilling FEI World Cup format explained255 views • 05/04/2019 at 09:01
Saut Hermès: Danielle Goldstein rides with golden feathers in her hair320 views • 24/03/2019 at 18:33
Delestre: Winning twice in a row is magic46 views • 24/03/2019 at 18:51
"The first time I came here, I said 'wow!'" - Saut Hermès returns94 views • 23/03/2019 at 10:19
€10 million at stake in Global Champions playoffs644 views • 15/12/2018 at 10:34
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'She's going to be world number one' - McEnroe backs Gauff
Top 10 best goals of the AFCON group stage
Euro Papers: Messi and Neymar have 'secret meeting' over Barca return
Euro Papers: Real Madrid want Bale included in Pogba swap deal
Euro Papers: Neymar Sr. denies Barcelona rumour
Ayew opens scoring for Ghana with lovely stepover and finish