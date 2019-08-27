VIDEO - 60 Second Pro - Olga Kharlan explains the secrets of the 'long attack' in fencing
Fédération internationale d'escrime
6 hours agoUpdated 1 minute ago
See moreSee less
Sponsored content
Fencing
60 Second Pro - Olga Kharlan explains the secrets of the 'long attack' in fencing3 views • 1 minute ago
60 Second Pro: Attack on preparation with Manon Brunet120 views • 26/07/2019 at 10:15
Top 5: Moments from Budapest World Championships120 views • 24/07/2019 at 12:38
60-Second Pro: Ysaora Thibus - how to make most of training before competition103 views • 16/07/2019 at 15:39
Top 5: Moments from FIE European Championships63 views • 27/06/2019 at 15:53
Valentina Vezzali: Six-time Olympic champion… but this bronze was her greatest moment121 views • 05/07/2019 at 15:17
European Fencing Championship: Larisa Korobeynikova takes gold55 views • 21/06/2019 at 23:36
European Fencing Championship: Sergey Bida claims gold84 views • 21/06/2019 at 23:35
Instagram Interview: Piekarska on winning the World Cup and beating cancer245 views • 10/06/2019 at 10:13
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
‘Mightily close!’ – Jakobsen pips Bennett in crazy tight photo finish
Euro Papers: Will Madrid sacrifice Vinicius to land Neymar ahead of Barca?
Eurosport exclusive - Kruijswijk explains why he abandoned La Vuelta
Highlights: 'Anarchy' in the peloton before Bennett storms to Stage 3 win
'Nobody can beat him!' - Watch the finish as Sam Bennett sprints to Stage 3 triumph
Sprint analysis: Sam Bennett is the 'strongest by far', says Wiggins