Fencing

VIDEO - 60 Second Pro - Olga Kharlan explains the secrets of the 'long attack' in fencing

60 Second Pro - Olga Kharlan explains the secrets of the 'long attack' in fencing
3 views | 01:08
Fédération internationale d'escrime

6 hours agoUpdated 1 minute ago

Sponsored content
Fencing star Olga Kharlan gives her top three tips for executing fencing's long attack.
See moreSee less

Fencing


View moreMore videos of Fencing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos