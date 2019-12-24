Fencing

VIDEO - 60 Second Pro - Race Imboden gives insight into what makes a world-class fencer

60 Second Pro - Race Imboden gives insight into what makes a world-class fencer
3 views | 01:00
Fédération internationale d'escrime

24/12/2019 at 11:59Updated Just now

Sponsored content
Race Imboden talks his top tips for fencing in the latest installment of 60 Second Pro.
See moreSee less

Fencing


View moreMore videos of Fencing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos