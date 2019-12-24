VIDEO - 60 Second Pro - Race Imboden gives insight into what makes a world-class fencer
Fédération internationale d'escrime
24/12/2019 at 11:59Updated Just now
See moreSee less
Sponsored content
Fencing
60 Second Pro - Race Imboden gives insight into what makes a world-class fencer3 views • Just now
Fencing Generation: Inside the Aspire Academy in Qatar42 views • 22/12/2019 at 10:30
60 Second Pro: Sofia Pozdniakova talks through how to attack the middle of the piste80 views • 11/12/2019 at 11:26
Face-2-Face: Two-time world champion Sofia Pozdniakova looks back at her career47 views • 16/12/2019 at 16:00
Sofya Velikaya: Fencing is my miracle89 views • 06/12/2019 at 11:53
Face2Face: Max Heinzer’s Instagram memories feat. fencing on ice skates…66 views • 29/11/2019 at 12:31
Alice Volpi talks through the biggest moments in her life524 views • 10/11/2019 at 11:26
60 Second Pro - Yannick Borel explains the art of La Fleche1,064 views • 08/11/2019 at 09:48
‘I fight with a Bushido mindset’ - Kazuyasu Minobe on the noble sport of fencing229 views • 05/11/2019 at 11:39
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Nightmare before Christmas for Man Utd as Haaland picks Italian giants - Euro Papers
‘It’s Christmas!’ – Klopp wishes luck to new Everton boss Ancelotti
Klopp critical of festive fixtures - 'Christmas schedule is a crime'
Klopp hails ‘top-class’ Leicester ahead of Boxing day clash
Rodgers: 'We have to take our opportunities'
Euro Papers: Arsenal line up cut-price Aubameyang replacement