VIDEO - 60 Second Pro: Sofia Pozdniakova talks through how to attack the middle of the piste
Fédération internationale d'escrime
31 minutes agoUpdated 17 minutes ago
See moreSee less
Sponsored content
Fencing
60 Second Pro: Sofia Pozdniakova talks through how to attack the middle of the piste4 views • 17 minutes ago
Sofya Velikaya: Fencing is my miracle64 views • 06/12/2019 at 11:53
Face2Face: Max Heinzer’s Instagram memories feat. fencing on ice skates…50 views • 29/11/2019 at 12:31
Alice Volpi talks through the biggest moments in her life504 views • 10/11/2019 at 11:26
60 Second Pro - Yannick Borel explains the art of La Fleche1,037 views • 08/11/2019 at 09:48
‘I fight with a Bushido mindset’ - Kazuyasu Minobe on the noble sport of fencing211 views • 05/11/2019 at 11:39
Face2Face: Fencing star Sarra Besbes takes us through her Instagram memories152 views • 03/10/2019 at 11:05
60 Second Pro: How to counter attack in fencing with Mariel Zagunis156 views • 01/10/2019 at 14:50
Enzo Lefort breaks down the moment he became world champion606 views • 27/09/2019 at 09:24
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Mbappe wants out of PSG and Real Madrid are waiting - Euro Papers
‘You’re kidding me!’ – Ronnie blows frame on final black
Ronnie passes up century by playing too quickly, ref looks miffed
'Yes, see you on Saturday!' - Ancelotti minutes before being sacked
Mourinho forbids Bayern 7-2 replays being shown to Spurs players
Scottish Open Day 2 Highlights - Ronnie's remarkable match, Jimmy White back on the baize