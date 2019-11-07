Fencing

VIDEO - 60 Second Pro - Yannick Borel explains the art of La Fleche

60 Second Pro - Yannick Borel explains the art of La Fleche
4 views | 01:10
Fédération internationale d'escrime

14 hours agoUpdated Just now

Sponsored content
Yannick Borel explains the art of La Fleche
See moreSee less

Fencing


View moreMore videos of Fencing
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos