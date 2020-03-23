VIDEO - Athlete Spotlight: Olga Kharlan on her chase for Olympic gold
Fédération internationale d'escrime
3 hours agoUpdated Just now
See moreSee less
Sponsored content
Fencing
Athlete Spotlight: Olga Kharlan on her chase for Olympic goldview • Just now
Top 5 moments from the Budapest Epee Grand Prix46 views • 11/03/2020 at 10:45
Manon Brunet on bouncing back from Rio heartbreak681 views • 25/02/2020 at 10:24
'It’s still painful for me' – Le Pechoux on French collapse at Rio 2016154 views • 19/02/2020 at 11:04
Top 5 fencing moments from the Torino Grand Prix270 views • 18/02/2020 at 10:30
Sports Explainer: The classic fencing weapon, the 'foil'1,045 views • 15/02/2020 at 11:12
My Olympic Journey - Marcus Mepstead79 views • 07/02/2020 at 12:10
‘Like winning on a slot machine’ – Garozzo on that winning Olympic feeling293 views • 03/02/2020 at 10:46
"We were born to be winners" - Russia has a long and proud history of fencing147 views • 31/01/2020 at 12:00
More videos
Wiggins: Cavendish is p***ed off, should be in Olympic team
Barca look to Premier League star to shore up defence - Euro Papers
Why Ronaldinho spent his 40th birthday in prison
Liverpool in advanced talks to sign star Lille midfielder Soumare - Euro Papers
'It seems like we go from one disaster to another' – Ivan Rakitic reflects on Croatian earthquake
Chelsea set to battle Barca for Porto ace - Euro Papers