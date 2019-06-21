VIDEO - European Fencing Championship: Larisa Korobeynikova takes gold
See moreSee less
Fencing
Valentina Vezzali: Six-time Olympic champion… but this bronze was her greatest moment11 views • Yesterday at 19:58
European Fencing Championship: Larisa Korobeynikova takes goldview • Just now
European Fencing Championship: Sergey Bida claims goldview • Just now
Instagram Interview: Piekarska on winning the World Cup and beating cancer98 views • 10/06/2019 at 10:13
Ines Boubakri: The pioneering Arab ‘warrior’383 views • 08/06/2019 at 00:32
Top 5: Moments from FIE Fencing - Moscow GP87 views • 29/05/2019 at 14:50
Top 5 from Shanghai73 views • 22/05/2019 at 17:16
Top 5: Moments from FIE Fencing - Cali GP 2019156 views • 07/05/2019 at 10:17
Top 5: Moments from FIE Fencing GP in Seoul36 views • 30/04/2019 at 11:21
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
WATCH - Trezeguet scores first goal of AFCON with lovely solo effort
Euro Papers: Real Madrid's secret plan to land Mbappe
Euro Papers: Neymar tells PSG he is never coming back
Euro Papers: Paul Pogba picks Juventus over Real Madrid
Tsonga and Paire play foot-tennis point DURING match
Bernal extends lead with stage victory